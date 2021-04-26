Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

