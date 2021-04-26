EOSDT Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $26,255.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00060902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00268292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.72 or 0.01007580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.33 or 0.00704986 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00024956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,721.06 or 1.00103628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

