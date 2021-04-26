Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQ. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Equillium in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

EQ stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Equillium has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equillium will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

