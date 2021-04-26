Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.85

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.85 and last traded at C$130.09, with a volume of 12891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$132.09.

EQB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$141.50.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$129.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$107.84. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Group Inc. will post 16.5299998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total transaction of C$257,829.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at C$395,824. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total value of C$139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,419,785.20. Insiders sold a total of 6,206 shares of company stock worth $878,051 over the last three months.

Equitable Group Company Profile (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.