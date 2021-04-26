Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.
Equitable stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 23,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98.
In other Equitable news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 413,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 82.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 37,659 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 17.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
