Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 23,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 413,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 82.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 37,659 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 17.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.