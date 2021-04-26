Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

CBNK stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $313.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.37. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Greene sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,784.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $272,952.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,476. Company insiders own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

