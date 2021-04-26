Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Oyster Point Pharma in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the company will earn $3.39 per share for the year.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OYST opened at $20.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $539.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.38. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

