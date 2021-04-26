Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for USANA Health Sciences, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barbero now anticipates that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on USNA. Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:USNA opened at $96.71 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $42,604.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329 shares in the company, valued at $32,903.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,930 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,340 shares of company stock worth $4,256,473. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

