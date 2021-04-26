Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Worldline SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Worldline in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worldline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

WWLNF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Worldline stock opened at $82.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.64. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $67.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

