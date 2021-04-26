Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Artis REIT’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Artis REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Artis REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$113.01 million for the quarter.

Artis REIT has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$14.42.

About Artis REIT

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

