Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Halliburton’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Halliburton stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $24.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

