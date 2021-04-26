Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.41.

OGI stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $613.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.30. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 660,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

