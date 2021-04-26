Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SmartFinancial, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SmartFinancial in a report issued on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $355.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.81.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

