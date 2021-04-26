Equities Analysts Set Expectations for American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for American Electric Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $87.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.8% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

