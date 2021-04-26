Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Electronic Arts Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electronic Arts in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the game software company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

EA has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.67. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after buying an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after buying an additional 1,756,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 496 shares in the company, valued at $73,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

