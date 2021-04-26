Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit Airlines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.70). Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE SAVE opened at $37.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,852 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,122,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

