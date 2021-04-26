Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 26th (AEGXF, ALV, ATGFF, CIXX, CSL, ECNCF, FRRPF, GOOGL, IGIFF, JEN)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 26th:

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $124.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $22.50 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $25.00 to $26.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target raised by CIBC from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $184.00 to $205.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $9.50 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from $12.00 to $11.25. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $42.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) had its price target raised by Knight Equity from $6.75 to $7.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $92.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $91.00 to $100.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.60 to $2.90. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $124.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $130.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

