Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 26th (ALA, CSL, DAI, DHI, FNV, IQV, KMB, KRN, MSFT, PD)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 26th:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target boosted by CIBC to C$26.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €88.00 ($103.53) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price boosted by Argus from $105.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$168.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $135.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $235.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $160.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $295.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI to C$37.00. Evercore ISI currently has a na rating on the stock.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) was given a €430.00 ($505.88) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €93.00 ($109.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €14.00 ($16.47) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

