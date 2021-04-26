Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 26th (ACBI, AGPPF, ALA, ARZGY, ASMIY, BOUYF, BVRDF, CLZNY, CTTAY, DDAIF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 26th:
Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $26.00 to $32.00.
Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$7.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.
InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$10.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$5.80. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $292.00 to $308.00.
Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $605.00 to $625.00.
Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.
Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $28.00 to $33.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
