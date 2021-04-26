Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 26th (ACBI, AGPPF, ALA, ARZGY, ASMIY, BOUYF, BVRDF, CLZNY, CTTAY, DDAIF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 26th:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $26.00 to $32.00.

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$7.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$10.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$5.80. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $292.00 to $308.00.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $605.00 to $625.00.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $28.00 to $33.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

