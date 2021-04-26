Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 26th (ACBI, AGPPF, ALA, ARZGY, ASMIY, BOUYF, BVRDF, CLZNY, CTTAY, DDAIF)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 26th:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $26.00 to $32.00.

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$7.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$10.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$5.80. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $292.00 to $308.00.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $605.00 to $625.00.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $28.00 to $33.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.