Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 26th (AEG, ALB, APA, AXTA, BHR, BKR, CIT, COUP, CTVA, EVRG)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, April 26th:

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA)

was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. Susquehanna currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $315.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $300.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $69.00 price target on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $148.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $129.00.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.50.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $120.00 price target on the stock.

