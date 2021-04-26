Equity Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $30.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $442.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.76. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $30.98.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $142,575.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,807 shares of company stock worth $392,333. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 261,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.