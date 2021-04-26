Eric Smit Sells 3,000 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eric Smit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Eric Smit sold 2,000 shares of eGain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $19,520.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $51,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain Co. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $314.59 million, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that eGain Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in eGain in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in eGain by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in eGain in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in eGain in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in eGain by 18.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

