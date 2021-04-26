Erie Indemnity (ERIE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ: ERIE):

4/21/2021 – Erie Indemnity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

4/16/2021 – Erie Indemnity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

4/13/2021 – Erie Indemnity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $249.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

4/7/2021 – Erie Indemnity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

4/6/2021 – Erie Indemnity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

4/1/2021 – Erie Indemnity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

3/31/2021 – Erie Indemnity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $249.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE opened at $229.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.21. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $266.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $609.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $1.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the first quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 13.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.