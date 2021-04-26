Erie Indemnity Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 1.035 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Erie Indemnity has increased its dividend payment by 23.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Erie Indemnity stock traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.16. The company had a trading volume of 47,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,506. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $266.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.43.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $609.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

