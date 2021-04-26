Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

EPRT opened at $26.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $26.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPRT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.