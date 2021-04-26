Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Raised to $27.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EPRT. Truist upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.95.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

EPRT opened at $26.08 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,815 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,904,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,815,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,382,000.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.