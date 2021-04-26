Essex Savings Bank Sells 1,097 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.33 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $200.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.