Essex Savings Bank Sells 3,449 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Terry L. Blaker increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 40,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 35,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 34,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

NYSE:USB opened at $57.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,629. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.