Essex Savings Bank Sells 398 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,106,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $265.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $312.29 billion, a PE ratio of 100.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.90 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

