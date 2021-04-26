Essex Savings Bank Sells 9,132 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,132 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE opened at $38.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

