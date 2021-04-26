Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Down 3.3%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.46 and last traded at $71.67. 760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 105,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.11.
ESTA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.
