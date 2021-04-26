Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Down 3.3%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.46 and last traded at $71.67. 760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 105,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.11.

ESTA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

