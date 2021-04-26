Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Market Cap Hits $3.10 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Eterbase Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00063941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00061409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.12 or 0.00741918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00093995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.44 or 0.07378272 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.