Ether Zero Market Capitalization Achieves $1.57 Million (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $441,263.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.10 or 0.04678013 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00061684 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,299,980 coins and its circulating supply is 181,270,567 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.