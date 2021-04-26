Ethereum Gold Reaches Market Cap of $366,799.25 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $366,799.25 and $139.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00064324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00061883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.98 or 0.00742455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00094282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.24 or 0.07414166 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

