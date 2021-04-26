Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,059.00

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $2,059.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 295.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00065786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00064262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.70 or 0.00755612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00095431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.83 or 0.07617491 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

ETHM is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

