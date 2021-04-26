Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $16.28 million and $3.48 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for about $5.55 or 0.00010445 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,933,965 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

