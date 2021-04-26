Ethereum Yield (ETHY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,701.00

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be purchased for $4.63 or 0.00008593 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $463,067.76 and approximately $2,701.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00064329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00061399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.52 or 0.00746949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00093897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.03 or 0.07445061 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

