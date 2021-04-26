Etho Protocol Trading 27.2% Higher Over Last Week (ETHO)

Etho Protocol (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Etho Protocol has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. Etho Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.29 million and approximately $368,079.00 worth of Etho Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etho Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.93 or 0.04687128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00059966 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 44.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Etho Protocol

Etho Protocol (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Etho Protocol’s total supply is 55,932,132 coins. Etho Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Ether-1 is a content delivery platform. It works as a streamlined, decentralized development and content hosting platform to provide users with the ownership of their personal virtual data, instead of being controlled by the major social media platforms. At Ether-1, users are able to sell/buy virtual data using the platform native token, the ETHO. The ETHER-1 (ETHO) coin is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Ethash algorithm. It will be the medium through which users are able to exchange value between them when using the platform as well as to access the available services. Ether-1 has two types of nodes, masternodes require 15,000 ETHO, service nodes require 5,000 ETHO. Masternodes are the backbone of the EthoFS platform. Setting up an Ether-1 masternode/service node usually takes 20-30 minutes. The install is largely automated, and the process is clearly documented. First time Linux users are usually able to complete the install without issues, join our Discord channel if you have questions. ETHO funds do not live on the VPS, they remain in your control. Because we are supported by Ledger, masternode collateral can be staked on a Nano S. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

