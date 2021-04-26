Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Etsy reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 740%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.86 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Roth Capital increased their target price on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.09.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $954,598.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,711 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,571 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETSY traded down $9.41 on Monday, reaching $205.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,189,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,738. Etsy has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.48 and its 200 day moving average is $185.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

