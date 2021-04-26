Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Trading 3.4% Higher

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 39,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 120,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Eurobank Ergasias Services and alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, and Central and Southeastern Europe.. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.