European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.86 million.

