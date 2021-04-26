Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 1,836 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $419.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,686. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $419.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

