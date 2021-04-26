Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 26,559 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 166.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.04. 16,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,181. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.13 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.