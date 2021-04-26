Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 4,360 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.7% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $217.91. The company had a trading volume of 115,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,877. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $138.37 and a 12-month high of $217.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

