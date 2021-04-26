Evanson Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.9% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 45,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 550,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,431 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 417,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,203,836. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $217.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

