Evanson Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,686,000. Finally, Grace Capital grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,917. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.21.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.