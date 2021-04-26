Evanson Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,027,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 189,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 342,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 103,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,147. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.