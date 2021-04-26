Evanson Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,281 shares during the period. Square accounts for approximately 0.8% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,618,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $99,909,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.05.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,157,265 shares of company stock valued at $276,886,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.00. 213,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,690,849. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.96, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

