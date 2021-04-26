Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,498,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.12. 906,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,800,672. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

