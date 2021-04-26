Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $311.73. 573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,775. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $166.34 and a 1-year high of $315.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.55.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

